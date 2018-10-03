October 3, 2018

HMM: Study links depression to low blood levels of acetyl-L-carnitine. “People with depression have low blood levels of a substance called acetyl-L-carnitine, according to a Stanford University School of Medicine scientist and her collaborators in a multicenter study. Naturally produced in the body, acetyl-L-carnitine is also widely available in drugstores, supermarkets and health food catalogs as a nutritional supplement. People with severe or treatment-resistant depression, or whose bouts of depression began earlier in life, have particularly low blood levels of the substance.”

I already take that for other reasons, and I’m not depressed — but, then, I wasn’t before I started taking it either.