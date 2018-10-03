October 3, 2018

FASTER, PLEASE: Researchers have identified a natural product found in fruits and vegetables — fisetin — can help slow aging, according to a study of mice.. “The scientists built on research that showed it was possible to reduce the burden of damaged cells, called termed senescent cells, and extend lifespan and improve health. In their findings, published last week in EBioMedcine, they said fisetin can reduce the number of damaged cells in the body.”

We already know that quercetin does that to a degree. I wonder if these would be stronger in combination?