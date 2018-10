LET’S GET FRACKING: Oil prices will ‘certainly’ go above $90 after sanctions on Iran and Venezuela ‘tighten the market,’ says energy and geopolitics expert.

On the other hand, Vladimir Putin said Russia can increase output by 200-300k barrels per day, and that Russia is fine at $60, $65, $70 per barrel. So there’s at least one major player willing to lower prices a bit to take market share.