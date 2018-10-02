October 2, 2018

AS A WISE COMMUNITY ORGANIZER ADVISES, PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Anti-Kavanaugh Protester Confronts GOP Senator – He Pushes Back.

Anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters have flooded Capitol Hill since news of allegations of sexual misconduct against him, walking hallways in protest, holding loud demonstrations and confronting senators in elevators.

One such protester approached Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana on his way through a Senate building walkway Monday. She asked, “Why are you supporting Kavanaugh?” to the brisk-walking senator. Cassidy took the chance to push back, asking her if she would like it if her loved ones were “destroyed” by “uncorroborated” charges.