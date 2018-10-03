October 3, 2018

BLUE WAVE? GOP Cuts Into Dem Lead In House Races, Quinnipiac University National Poll Finds.

Five weeks before the Midterm Elections, 49 percent of American voters back the Democratic candidate in their local race for the U.S. House of Representatives and 42 percent support the Republican candidate, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. This compares to the results of a September 12 survey by the independent Quinnipiac University National Poll, showing Democrats with a 52 – 38 percent lead.

I wonder what might have happened in the last few weeks to cause such a large red shift?

Now if only the NRCC, which seems to be in the midst of a preemptive surrender, would take note.