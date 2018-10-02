October 2, 2018

INTELLECTUAL BUBBLE-DWELLER REVEALS HE DWELLS IN A BUBBLE: The Brookings Institution’s Benjamine Wittes: “Yet few observers seem to dispute [Ford’s] credibility.” There is Rachel Mitchell, for one, but my social media filled is filled with smart, skeptical individuals who dispute Ford’s credibility.

One problem with much of the commentary on Ford’s testimony is that people who should know better are using “credibility” as a synonym for “sincerity.” A credible accuser isn’t a “sincere accuser,” but a believable or trustworthy accuser. If Ford testified that Kavanaugh was possessed by demons, we wouldn’t find her “credible,” regardless of how “sincere” she is. And so long as Ford refuses to produce her therapy notes, she isn’t a credible accuser.