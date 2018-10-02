October 2, 2018

MAQA: Five decades of two-party rule just ended in Quebec. “A center-right party that was founded just seven years ago and vows to curb immigration won Monday’s election in Quebec.”

More:

The result ends a half a century of rule split between the federalist Liberals and the Parti Quebecois, which wants the predominantly French-speaking province to leave Canada and came close to achieving that in a 1995 referendum.

The triumphant Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) won 74 of the province’s 125 seats. The Liberals, which had held power for 13 out of the last 15 years, got just 32.

CAQ leader François Legault, who co-founded budget airline Air Transat before entering politics, campaigned on a plan to take in 10,000 fewer immigrants a year and to expel new residents who fail tests on French and Quebec values within three years.