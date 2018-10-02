October 2, 2018

ALL OF THESE HARVARD LAW STUDENTS SHOULD HAVE OBJECTIONS FILED WHEN THEY APPLY FOR BAR ADMISSION: Harvard Students Filed Multiple Title IX Complaints Against Brett Kavanaugh To Get Him Fired. To put it bluntly, these claims are legally absurd, and at best a publicity stunt. If these students are willing to abuse legal process for political reasons while still in law school, what can we expect of them as attorneys?

UPDATE: It’s not clear how many, if any, of the students filing the Title IX complaints are law students. It’s grossly unethical regardless.