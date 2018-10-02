October 2, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The real victims of campus activism are the students. “Just as many Americans describe commercial wants as needs (‘I need a Coke’), so too many students mix up the concepts of safety (which it is the authorities’ job to ensure) with emotional comfort (which is nobody’s look-out). They construe objectionable opinions as invalid, even as a form of violence. They are prone to ‘catastrophising,’ or interpreting as disastrous what is merely undesirable.”

This may explain the burgeoning campus suicide rate.