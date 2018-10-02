October 2, 2018

PEOPLE FLEE PEOPLE’S STATE, UNEXPECTEDLY: Venezuela Has Lost 13% of its Population in the Mass Exodus from Socialism. “Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis is causing refugee flows that may exceed those of the Syrian Civil War.”

Official figures from the International Organization of Migration (IOM) indicate that between 2015 and 2017, Venezuelan emigration more than doubled, increasing from 700,000 people to 1.5 million.

But the truth is that there are thousands of Venezuelans with dual citizenship who have left Venezuela; just as there are many more that arrive as tourists to their new destinations, and remain there. The incalculable migratory flow began with mass arrivals to neighboring Brazil and Colombia, but has now spread across the region.

According to the pollster ‘Consultores 21′, 40% of the population of Venezuela wants to emigrate; and according to estimates made by the sociologist Tomás Páez, by the middle of 2018, 15% of the Venezuelan population will have left the country, hoping to be able to return one day.