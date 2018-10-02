October 2, 2018

ROGER SIMON: Social Justice Warriors of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Speaking of which, SJW’s have a term of art called intersectionality, which can be translated as he, she or “zhe” who is judged the greatest victim (i.e. a blind, transgendered wheelchair-bound albino ) is automatically superior morally and de facto wins every debate. Forget Nino Scalia. That will be the future of our Supreme Court.

Read the whole thing. The 21st century is not turning out as I had hoped, to coin an Insta-phrase.