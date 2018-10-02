October 2, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: The Kavanaugh Watch Continues and Much, Much More. “Majority Leader McConnell said yesterday that the Senate will be voting on Kavanaugh this week so our long national nightmare might soon be over. Just kidding. It’s not going to be over because the resistance media will just pivot back the Mueller investigation.”

The “resistance media” will also bring up these unsubstantiated allegations every time Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sides with the other conservative justices on a controversial decision.