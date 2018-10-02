October 2, 2018

ALLIES: Pastor Andrew Brunson’s Fate Will Be Decided by Turkish Court.

The pastor was detained by Ankara on terrorism-related charges. This development has led relations between Turkey and the United States to new lows.

President Erdogan said whether the pastor will be released or not is a matter of the country’s judiciary. He pointed out that a hearing has been scheduled on October 12 and politicians have no say on this matter, reiterating that Turkish courts are independent entities and not controlled by the government. If Brunson was found by the court to be guilty, the American could be sent to jail for as long as 35 years. Mike Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State, said on September 24 he hopes Ankara will be releasing the evangelical pastor.