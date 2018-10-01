October 1, 2018

BUT THE “BOOF” INVESTIGATION WON’T BE FINISHED, AND THERE ARE SOME DNA TESTS STILL TO BE PERFORMED ON BEER BOTTLES FOUND IN THE YALE LAW SCHOOL BASEMENT: McConnell: Senate will hold Kavanaugh vote ‘this week.’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Senate will hold a vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination this week.

“The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close. Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is out of committee. We’re considering it here on the floor and … we’ll be voting this week,” McConnell said.

McConnell’s comments, made during a Senate floor speech, comes as the FBI has to wrap up its investigation into multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh by Friday.

GOP senators and aides have been careful not to pin down a specific timeline on Kavanaugh’s nomination, arguing that the FBI could wrap up its work before the Friday deadline.

If McConnell waited until Friday to file cloture on Kavanaugh’s nomination that would set up an initial vote on ending debate as early as Sunday.

If McConnell filed cloture before that, he could bring up the vote as soon as the Friday deadline passed or when the FBI wrapped up its investigation.