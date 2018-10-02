October 2, 2018

SOCIALISM ALWAYS KILLS THE GOLDEN GOOSE. ALWAYS. Venezuela’s Crisis Imperils Citgo, Its American ‘Cash Cow.’

The production of the parent company, known as Pdvsa, has been hard hit by the country’s turmoil. It is struggling to meet more than $1 billion in payments due in the next couple of months on its bonds and other obligations, including compensation for property it had nationalized. Trump administration sanctions are squeezing its ability to borrow.

If Pdvsa defaults, its collateral — Citgo — could become prey. It would be vulnerable to a takeover by creditors, with other oil companies or private equity investors watching for the opportunity to take a stake.

“The loss of Citgo would be the coup de grâce for Pdvsa,” said Gustavo Coronel, a former member of the parent company’s board. “The psychological impact for Pdvsa and the Maduro regime would be catastrophic.”