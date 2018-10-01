October 1, 2018
POLITICO: Why the FBI Should Investigate ‘Boofing.’
I’ll sleep better at night, knowing that the country’s premier investigative agency has gotten to the bottom, so to speak, of Mid Atlantic high school fart references.
