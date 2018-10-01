PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 1, 2018

POLITICO: Why the FBI Should Investigate ‘Boofing.’

I’ll sleep better at night, knowing that the country’s premier investigative agency has gotten to the bottom, so to speak, of Mid Atlantic high school fart references.

Posted by Stephen Green at 4:42 pm