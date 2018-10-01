October 1, 2018

RACHEL MITCHELL: ‘He Said, She Said’ Case Incredibly Difficult to Prove, Kavanaugh Allegation Even Weaker Than That.

She outlined several points as to why Ford’s allegation is weaker than a typical “he said, she said” case.

1. Dr. Ford has not offered a consistent account of when the alleged assault happen.

2. Dr. Ford has struggled to identify Judge Kavanaugh as the assailant by name.

3. When speaking with her husband, Dr. Ford changed her description of the incident to become less specific.

4. Dr. Ford has no memory of key details of the night in question–details that could help corroborate her account.

5. Dr. Ford’s account of the alleged assault has not been corroborated by anyone she identified as having attended–including her lifelong friend.

6. Dr. Ford has not offered a consistent account of the alleged assault.

7. Dr. Ford has struggled to recall important recent events relating to her allegations, and her testimony regarding recent events raises further questions about her memory.

8. Dr. Ford’s description of the psychological impact of the event raises questions.

9. The activities of congressional Democrats and Dr. Ford’s attorneys likely affected Dr. Ford’s account.

Mitchell provided details to each point using Ford’s own testimony, her polygraph test, and the letter she sent to Feinstein.