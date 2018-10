THIS IS TRUE, AND THUS CHARACTERIZED AS “HIGHLY OFFENSIVE:” Cern scientist: ‘Physics built by men – not by invitation.’ “He said male scientists were being discriminated against because of ideology rather than merit. He was speaking at a workshop in Geneva on gender and high energy physics. Prof Strumia has since defended his comments, saying he was only presenting the facts.”

Poor guy. He thinks facts matter more than important stuff, like what shirts scientists are wearing.