October 1, 2018
WOULD THAT HE HAD HAD AS MUCH CONCERN OVER HILLARY’S ILLEGAL EMAIL SERVER: ‘Little lies point to bigger lies’: James Comey writes that the FBI’s investigation into Kavanaugh won’t be ‘as hard as Republicans hope it will be.’
