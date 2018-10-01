October 1, 2018

CLARICE FELDMAN: Life In A Gynocracy: False Rape Claims Are Placing Us At Peril Of Witch Hunts. It was women who pushed the Salem charges too . . . .

Quoth Clarice: “Really, guys, you have to fight this. You pick your weapon. You can march around in penis hats and accost senators in elevators demanding that since some men have been falsely accused of rape, all accusations of rape must be deemed falsely made. You can call a nationwide strike by men. Let the women dig the ditches, fix the electrical wires and telephone lines, fight all the fires and wars, and conduct all the police work and intricate surgeries. Do all the countless things men do every day to protect all of us – men and women alike. Or maybe, like me, you can vow to never vote for a Democrat again and fight tooth and nail against such efforts to distort our constitutional rights to due process.”