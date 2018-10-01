October 1, 2018
#FAKESCIENCE: More Evidence That Nutrition Studies Don’t Always Add Up: A Cornell food scientist’s downfall could reveal a bigger problem in nutrition research. “You can’t get a job if you don’t have papers.”
