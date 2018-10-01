October 1, 2018

RETENTION: Air Force ups maximum retention bonus to $100K, plans big expansion.

The bonus was previously capped at $90,000, although not all airmen eligible for a selective re-enlistment bonus received the maximum amount.

The Air Force also plans to increase the number of career fields eligible for the bonuses to 115 in fiscal 2019, up from 92 in May, according to a chart that was posted on myPers and provided by Air Force Personnel Center. The unofficial Facebook page Air Force amn/nco/snco first posted images of the chart Thursday.