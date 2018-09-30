September 30, 2018

HMM: Poll: Josh Hawley Takes Lead Over Claire McCaskill After She Announces Opposition to Kavanaugh. “Significantly, the poll found that 49 percent of likely voters said the Supreme Court confirmation process for Brett Kavanaugh has made them less likely to vote for McCaskill, while only 42 percent said it made them more likely to vote for her.”

Even with women: “Among female respondents, 47 percent said the confirmation process made them less likely to vote for McCaskill, while 42 percent said it made them more likely. Among male respondents, 50 percent said the confirmation process made them less likely to vote for McCaskill, while 41 percent said it made them more likely.”