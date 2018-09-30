September 30, 2018
THE NAIVE OR THOSE WHO TRUST THE FBI. OH, WAIT, SAME THING: Only the naïve would have no suspicions that a trap lies behind the demand for a renewed FBI investigation of the charges against Kavanaugh.
