September 29, 2018

SOME THOUGHTS FROM INSTA-CO-BLOGGER DAVID BERNSTEIN ON FACEBOOK, WHICH HE’S FINE WITH ME POSTING HERE:

I’m imaging that this is the early 1950s. Truman has nominated a liberal Supreme Court justice. A man comes forward and states that he and the nominee attended a Communist Party meeting together in 1917. He names four other people who were there. None of the people recall being there, and the man’s friend since that time says he’s never met the nominee. The nominee, however, was known to dabble in radical politics around that time, behavior that he has not been entirely forthright about it. Any guesses on how progressives of the day would have reacted to the allegations?