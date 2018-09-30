PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
September 30, 2018

ANKLE HOLSTERS ARE UNDERRATED: I Carry: Glock G42 in a Galco Ankle Guard Holster. Sure, if you’re standing up they can be awkward. But if you’re seated — or especially driving a vehicle — they’re very convenient.

