September 30, 2018
ANKLE HOLSTERS ARE UNDERRATED: I Carry: Glock G42 in a Galco Ankle Guard Holster. Sure, if you’re standing up they can be awkward. But if you’re seated — or especially driving a vehicle — they’re very convenient.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
ANKLE HOLSTERS ARE UNDERRATED: I Carry: Glock G42 in a Galco Ankle Guard Holster. Sure, if you’re standing up they can be awkward. But if you’re seated — or especially driving a vehicle — they’re very convenient.