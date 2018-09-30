September 30, 2018

BYRON YORK: Is July 1, 1982 party key to Christine Ford’s allegation against Brett Kavanaugh?

Now, Democrats are focusing on the July 1 event. Republicans tried to knock the speculation down. “That’s the wrong gathering,” Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley said, noting that the calendar lists more people at the event that Ford remembered.

Others point out that Gaudette’s house was ten miles away from Columbia Country Club. In the September 16 Washington Post article that revealed Ford’s identity, the paper reported that, “Ford said she remembers that [the party] was in Montgomery County, not far from the country club.” In her testimony, Ford said the party was “at a house in the Bethesda area.” (The Washington Post reported Saturday morning that the Gaudette home was in Rockville, Maryland, “less than 11 miles from Columbia Country Club.”)

By pointing to the July 1 gathering, Democrats have given new focus to the Kavanaugh controversy — and new focus to the question of whether Ford’s story, 36 years old and with no contemporaneous corroborating evidence, is accurate. Democrats think they’ve found something. They have demanded an FBI investigation, to which Republicans and President Trump have finally agreed. And that will be an important test of Ford’s memory.