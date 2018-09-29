September 29, 2018

NEW CIVILITY UPDATE: It Looks Like Maxine Waters’s Staff Doxxed Several GOP Senators During the Kavanaugh Hearing.

Earlier:

● Waters Herself Jokes About Threatening Trump Supporters ‘All The Time.’

● DC restaurant: We’ve received death threats after Cruz, wife forced out by protesters.

● Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ): We Are Less Than 60 Days From Totally ‘Kicking the S–t Out of the Republicans.’ Networks Silent On Attempted Stabbing of GOP Candidate By Anti-Trump Attacker.

● Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.

Why are Democrats so violent?