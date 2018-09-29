September 29, 2018

DID CONSERVATIVES WIN THE CULTURE WAR?

‘Kavanaugh’s Drinking Should Be Investigated,’ says the headline on Slate, a reference to the admission by Mark Judge, a schoolfriend of Brett Kavanaugh’s, that he sometimes got ‘black out’ drunk. This prompted a wit on Twitter to remark: ‘Guys, I think conservatives won the culture wars.’ Reading that brought me up short. I’m a social liberal and an economic conservative, and have always told myself that people like me have won: liberals won the culture war and conservatives won the economic war, at least in the US and the UK. But what if it’s the other way round?

Read the whole thing. As Michael Brendan Dougherty wrote in a piece titled “Hugh Hefner, Gangsta Rap & The Emerging Moral Majority,” after Hef entered his “After Dark” mode permanently last September, on the eve of the Harvey Weinstein’s fall from grace and the concurrent dawn of the #MeToo era, “Moral concerns pop up one decade in right-wing clothes, and, in the next, change into another outfit.”

When the next viable Democratic presidential candidate who spent his salad days on the Choom Gang and/or with “bimbo eruptions” in his past emerges, the left’s 180 degree pivot from their current Moral Majority-esque phase will be spectacular to watch. But not at all “unexpected.”