September 29, 2018

ANDREW MCCARTHY: Republicans Should Not Have Delayed the Kavanaugh Vote. The Democrats aren’t acting in good faith, and they don’t actually care about these accusations. They just don’t want Trump to be able to fill the seat.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:47 am