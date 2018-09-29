September 29, 2018
ANDREW MCCARTHY: Republicans Should Not Have Delayed the Kavanaugh Vote. The Democrats aren’t acting in good faith, and they don’t actually care about these accusations. They just don’t want Trump to be able to fill the seat.
