“THEY GOT IT FROM SOMEONE. SOMEONE GAVE THEM THE FLU.” Of last year’s 80,000 flu deaths, every one caught it from someone else. Well, wash your hands. And get vaccinated, though the flu vaccine was pretty lame last year. And when they say “it’s healthy kids dying from the flu,” there were only 180 children who died out of those 80,000, and I’d be willing to bet that many of them had weakened immune systems for one reason or another.