September 29, 2018

Despite the controversy over whether Brett Kavanaugh groped Christine Ford at a high school party thirty-six years ago, this week’s important news took place on Monday when President Trump addressed the UN. It is the most significant foreign policy speech since Reagan said: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

The “Trump Doctrine” declares: “America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”

This is a dramatic repudiation of both President Obama’s interventionism and President Bush’s “unipolar moment” marking a change of course of American foreign policy to Trump’s “principled realism.”

Trump promised: “America will always choose independence and cooperation over global governance, control, and domination. I honor the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs, beliefs, and traditions. The United States will not tell you how to live or work or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”

He directly confronted three major threats: Iran’s nuclear capability, China’s economic might, and OPEC’s energy resources, arguing that competitive nationalism provided the surest path to defusing them.

Trump declared independence from the UN Human Rights Council, the International Criminal Court, and the Global Compact on Migration, declaring: “We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy.”