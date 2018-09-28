September 28, 2018

BUT IT WAS REPORTED EVERYWHERE AT THE MOST IMPACTFUL MOMENT: It turns out the American Bar Association story on Brett Kavanaugh was FAKE NEWS. “The Senate Judiciary Committee released this letter on Friday from the ABA stating that Robert Carlson, the President of the American Bar Association who wrote the letter, didn’t get the it approved by the committee that actually votes on this sort of thing and that the ABA’s rating of Judge Kavanaugh “’is not affected’.”

For this abuse of power, Robert Carlson should resign from the ABA presidency immediately.