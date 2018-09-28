September 28, 2018

HMM: September U.S. Auto Sales Expected To Collapse.

Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds’ manager of industry analysis, stated: “Vehicle replacement demand following Hurricane Harvey bolstered auto sales last September, and Hurricane Florence has had a very limited impact on auto sales this month, which are the primary reasons why we’re seeing this year-over-year decline. With that said, a SAAR of 17 million is certainly not an unhealthy number — September is still shaping up to be a robust month for sales.”