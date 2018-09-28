September 28, 2018
WHEN THE LEFT IS CAUGHT WITH ITS HAND IN THE COOKIE JAR, IT DEFAULTS TO “YOU SOUND ANGRY.” HOW MANY TIMES HAVE WE HEARD THIS TONE POLICING? MSNBC Legal Analyst: Kavanaugh’s Opening Statement Was ‘Kind of Scary,’ a ‘Temper Tantrum’. Next they’re going to tell us to “educate ourselves. Look, it’s not that the left is malicious — though they are — or that they’re enamored of political solutions that fill mass graves — though they are — it’s that, somehow, SOMEHOW they manage to make these things sound boring.