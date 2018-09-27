September 27, 2018

KAVANAUGH AND THE FLIGHT 93 ELECTION: “I can’t stand Trump. I didn’t vote for him and for the moment don’t plan to in 2020. But where else to turn? What we have learned in the last two weeks is that the left will crush anyone who does not support The Agenda. Our elite institutions will crush The Agenda’s opponents (take it from me – I work in a university, where I have to maintain a careful silence about virtually everything). Do we really think this will stop with Kavanaugh? Do we really think they won’t come for all of us? I have a son – what am I supposed to tell him? ‘Be romantic and treat women well… but also get a notarized consent contract for every interaction you have.’ What kind of world is the left pushing us into?”

Read the whole thing.