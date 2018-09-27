PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
September 27, 2018

ILYA SHAPIRO: One Way Forward: Confirm Kavanaugh Now.

When Professor Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh first became public, I thought that, in our toxic political environment, there was no need to reopen the Supreme Court confirmation hearings to consider last-minute claims from the mists of history.

Once a new hearing was set, I thought it would be pointless at best and mutually destructive at worst. I was wrong on both counts — not because we have now definitively resolved anything, but because the tie goes to the runner: The American people deserved to hear from both sides, but we simply can’t let unproven claims to destroy careers and lives.

You don’t reward this sort of behavior.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:13 pm