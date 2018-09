THE INSTA-WIFE ON DR. FORD: A Psychologist Knows Nothing About a Polygraph? “As I watch Dr. Ford be interviewed by Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell about the polygraph, I notice how nervous Ford is and how little she knows about a polygraph. The woman is a psychologist and knows nothing about a polygraph? She says that a machine was placed near her with wires and acts very naive about what it does and what to expect. What PhD psychologist knows nothing about a polygraph?”