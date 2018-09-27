September 27, 2018

REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: Suppressed Blasey Ford Yearbooks Reveal Fast Times at Holton-Arms. And a nickname. Scrubbing these was a mistake, since it simply highlights them as important, and relevant to her credibility. If not, why suppress them?

Ford claims the reason she didn’t tell her parents about almost being “raped” is that she didn’t want to get “in trouble” for drinking at a party.

“I did not want to tell my parents that I, at age 15, was in a house without any parents present, drinking beer with boys,” she said.

But classmates said the former cheerleader, who was known as “Chrissy,” was part of the underage drinking tradition that was no secret among Maryland prep schools in the early 1980s, when the drinking age was 18.

Her own school yearbooks (in which parents took out paid ads) celebrated “boys [and] beer” and pictured beer bottles and beer cans and scenes of boys and girls drinking at parties. One published a photo of Ford and other girls at a Halloween party alongside a caption boasting of “pass[ing] out” after playing “Quarters” and other binge-drinking games. Her father, Ralph Blasey, was president of the local country club.

Neither her parents nor her two siblings have come out to voice support for Ford, and they did not sign a family letter of support for her and her claims circulated by her husband.