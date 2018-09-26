September 26, 2018

TAMARA KEEL EXPLAINS WHY SHE’S SO UNHAPPY WITH THE KAVANAUGH STUFF:

My conservative friends keep bringing up Bill Clinton and The Evel Knievel of Chappaquiddick, and they don’t grasp that the #MeToo movement was in *response* to that environment in the past.

People don’t understand how common sexual assault and straight-up rape is…and, yes, #MeToo…and this groundswell happens where now we’re not going to sweep it under the rug, we’re not going to let it slide with a “boys will be boys” or “she should have been more careful”.

But somehow the movement got shanghaied, first by people who diluted the meaning to “someone at work said my ankles were fat”, and now finally we’ve come to this.

DiFi’s smug little last-minute “Aha! I’ve got a ‘gotcha’ that’ll stick it to the GOP but good!” expression…its blatant politicization…is in danger of becoming the Pickett’s Charge of the #MeToo movement. Movements have backlashes and pendulums swing both ways. Thanks for f$cking it up, Diane.