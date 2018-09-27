September 27, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: It’s SCOTUS Showtime in the Senate and Much, Much More. “Creepy Porn Lawyer Avenatti’s client came forward. She claims that for a few years when she was in college or of college age, she went to around 10 (TEN!!) high school parties where Kavanaugh was plowing chicks full of nite-nite drugs and booze so they were easy to rape. Who goes to high school parties once they are in college? Who goes to TEN rape parties where men were lined up, ready to rape?”

Admittedly it’s been a few decades, but in my experience high school girls went to college parties but never, ever the other way around.