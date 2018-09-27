September 27, 2018

KIDS THESE DAYS: Millennials Are Causing the U.S. Divorce Rate to Plummet. “They’re waiting until all is secure before tying the knot.”

New data show younger couples are approaching relationships very differently from baby boomers, who married young, divorced, remarried and so on. Generation X and especially millennials are being pickier about who they marry, tying the knot at older ages when education, careers and finances are on track. The result is a U.S. divorce rate that dropped 18 percent from 2008 to 2016, according to an analysis by University of Maryland sociology professor Philip Cohen.

Improving on Boomers’ divorce rates is a low hurdle, but this is still good news.