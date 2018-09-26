September 26, 2018

BOOM: House Panel To Subpoena DOJ For McCabe Memos.

Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte, the chairman of the Judiciary panel, said Sunday that he would subpoena the memos if the Justice Department did not provide them by Tuesday. A House Judiciary Committee aide told TheDCNF that the subpoena process is underway.

The forthcoming subpoena suggests that DOJ did not turn over the documents in full.

McCabe’s memos took on a new significance on Friday, when The New York Times reported that he claimed in some of the documents that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire during conversations with President Donald Trump. McCabe also reportedly wrote that Rosenstein discussed using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. (RELATED: Report: Rosenstein Discussed Wearing A Wire In Meetings With Trump)

Rosenstein vehemently denied the allegation, and Justice Department sources have asserted that he was joking about spying on Trump.