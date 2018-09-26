September 26, 2018
YOU DON’T SAY: Google to acknowledge privacy mistakes as U.S. seeks input.
“We acknowledge that we have made mistakes in the past, from which we have learned, and improved our robust privacy program,” Google chief privacy officer Keith Enright will say in written testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee. Google will testify alongside AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and other companies amid growing concerns about data privacy.
Just yesterday I linked to a story about an all-new privacy concern involving Google’s ubiquitous Chrome browser.