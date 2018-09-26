September 26, 2018

THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE HAS A NEW PRESIDENT, AND SINCE HE’S A REPUBLICAN THERE WERE PROTESTERS:

Several UT students attended the meeting and protested Boyd’s appointment, holding signs saying “LIES” and “#RunoutRandy.” Several also spoke during the meeting, saying they had concerns about his appointment.

UT student Alayna Cameron said she thought the appointment of Boyd was “a clumsy decision.”

Cameron, a member of the Student Senate, said she thought “hiring Randy Boyd would be disastrous for the political climate” at UT.

A bill will go before the Student Senate tonight opposing Boyd’s appointment, she said.

The bill says “the administration has forgone any review of student opinion as to any of their administrative changes as of late,” and Boyd “has no experience in academia or running a college or university.” Another concern raised in the bill is Boyd’s “record of forgoing the needs of marginalized communities including the LGBTQ+ community, as well as women, people of color, and immigrants.”

The bill asks the Board of Trustees to not approve Boyd and to create a “student representative committee to approve the candidates for the office of UT Systems President.” . . . When it was time for the board to vote, protesters attempted to interrupt the vote, asking why they weren’t being listened to and calling Boyd “racist and homophobic.”