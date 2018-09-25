September 25, 2018

SANDERS THROWS KEITH ELLISON, CORY BOOKER IN ABC’S FACE WHEN ASKED ABOUT KAVANAUGH:

“When Roy Moore is accused, when Bill O’Reilly is accused, when Roger Ailes is accused, when Rob Porter is accused, and now when Brett Kavanaugh is accused, the president consistently every single time takes the side of the man,” “GMA” host George Stephanopoulos told Sanders.

“You know, it’s interesting that you say that,” she replied. “It’s a lot of Democrats that like to ignore Keith Ellison and Cory Booker. They love to fight and champion women until they disagree with them.”