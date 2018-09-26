September 26, 2018

HMM: U.S. powerless to fight drone attacks, top official says.

CBP officers fly drones along the Mexican border looking for people attempting to cross illegally, but also for something else: drones used by drug cartels or terrorist organizations looking to surveil – or even worse – harm the U.S.

Pegues walked part of the border with DHS’ top intelligence official David Glawe and Customs and Border Patrol Chief Rodolfo Karisch.

“If you want to move people, narcotics, God forbid weapons of mass destruction, or anything else over the border, you have a surveillance location that can be now automated with drones at a very inexpensive cost by organizations outside of the United States,” Glawe said.