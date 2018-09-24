September 24, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Feelings Don’t Care About Your Facts.

My fellow Americans: I feel like I need to say this.

A lot of you are angry. You’re concerned about what’s going on right now, and you’re worried about the future. You’re disgusted by the actions of your political opponents, and you feel hope and anticipation whenever there’s the slightest possibility that their goals will be thwarted. You’re filled with dread when they’re winning, and you’re lifted into paroxysms of joyous schadenfreude when they fail.

Good news: Those feelings are all you need! If there was ever a time in American history when it was worthwhile to pay attention to facts and evidence, those days are over. Thanks to the cutting-edge technology of the early 21st century, choosing to go with your gut has never been easier or more effective. Name the outrage, and you’re just a click away from the corresponding mob.