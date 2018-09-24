September 24, 2018

DID TRUMP CHOOSE WISELY? IT LOOKS LIKE HE DID: This is from Kavanaugh’s letter to Senators Grassley and Feinstein:

These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse. But there are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination–if allowed to succeed–will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.

As I told the Committee during my hearing, a federal judge must be independent, no swayed by public or political pressure. That is the kind of judge I will always be. I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. That last minute character assassination will not succeed.