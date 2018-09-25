September 25, 2018

HMM: Why did President Trump cancel his declassification order?

What began as a good week for President Trump stalled and finally ended badly. On Monday, he ordered the Justice Department to declassify and provide to congressional investigators a pile of documents, many of which the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) subpoenaed more than a year ago.

From Tuesday until Friday morning, we waited in vain for any evidence that the president’s order had been complied with by the FBI and DoJ.

On Friday morning, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) told a Fox News interviewer that his committee hadn’t seen any of the documents that the president’s Monday order had declassified. Obviously, the FBI and DoJ weren’t complying with the president’s order.

Then came Trump’s Friday announcement that he’d canceled the declassification order after being persuaded to do so by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and “key allies” — Britain? Australia? Russia? Mexico? — who’d called to urge him not to declassify the documents in question.